Reggio Emilia in mourning, Elena Russo died at 20: she was delivering pizzas and it was her job

He was called Elena Russo and it was unfortunately a girl of only 20 years old, who died last Sunday, while she was delivering pizzas with her car. She did that job to be able to pay for her studies and in fact, the unions decided to give their opinion on what happened.

The funeral of this young woman, was celebrated yesterday, Thursday 3 February. Unfortunately though, the sudden disappearance of her did upset thousands of people.

Elena Russo’s drama took place last Sunday 31 January. She was in her Fiat Punto and was on her way to deliver the pizzas, in a small town in the area.

Unfortunately, however, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, the girl suddenly lost the checking your vehicle. He was traveling via Tirabassiin the direction of the municipality of Castelbaldo.

Elena at first collided with a tree and immediately it is overturned several times with the vehicle. Due to the violent impact, the young 20-year-old died practically on the spot. In fact, the doctors who intervened could not do anything for save her.

It is not known what happened, in fact now the investigators are working to reconstruct the dynamic of the accident. Probably the girl went off the road either because of an illness, or because of a hole, or even because ofcrossing of an animal.

The agony of Elena Russo’s mother

Many were shocked by Elena’s sudden death. There mom Annadestroyed by the loss suffered, in an interview with The Rest of the Carlinohe said:

Elena volunteered for the Red Cross. She drove ambulances, she was good at the wheel, always attentive. And then for a few months she had been making deliveries for a pizzeria. They loved her there too, they treated her like a daughter.

Also Domenico Chiattosecretary Cisl Emilia Romagnaon this matter he declared: “You can’t die for a hot pizza. There is a job market, which is that of home deliveries, which still lacks adequate rules! ”