Musician Sergei Shnurov explained himself after an offensive clip about journalist Ksenia Sobchak. A post on this topic appeared in his Instagram-account.

The leader of the Leningrad group connected the release of the Shmarofon video with his irritation due to the behavior of the presenter. “Yes, people like Ksenia Anatolyevna annoy me – like moral tuning forks, who seem to have the right to public assessment, humiliation and insult of others, like a judge of other people’s petty affairs from the height of their big flight. Infonobles. As if hereditary, as if the intelligentsia. They are allowed everything, ”the artist wrote.

He admitted that some moments in the clip were beyond the limits, but added that they corresponded to Sobchak’s manner. Shnurov said that in the video he communicated with the presenter in her own language and used her journalistic techniques.

“Climb into the bedside table to the conditional Volochkova. Sip “hot”. Snatch the phone from Uspenskaya. Ask a question Chulpan. Thin? Creatively? You didn’t like it when it happened to you. Understand. Because it’s really disgusting,” said the musician.

In the clip “Shmarofon” Shnurov in a satirical and obscene form described a fatal accident in Sochi with the participation of Ksenia Sobchak (“think, she killed – she was in a hurry on business”). The musician also questioned the fact that the father of the child Sobchak is Maxim Vitorgan.

Later, Vitorgan himself reacted to the video. The actor pointed to erection problems with the leader of the Leningrad group in recent years. He suggested that the performer is excited only in conflict with Sobchak. The artist was also indignant that the musician allows himself to joke about his five-year-old son Plato.