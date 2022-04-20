The squad from Sitio La Yarda-Vicam won a couple of times over the team from Bar Toro Loco in the activity of the Third Force Interweekly Baseball League Gregorio Luque in its 2022 edition.

The triumphs of the taxi drivers were to the sound of 15-7 and 18-13 with pitches by Flavio León and Manuel Ruíz and setbacks by Oswaldo Gómez and Mario García. In the best at bat, Gustavo Gámez went 4-9, Josué Talamantes 8-9, and Sergio Valdez 3-6 for the winners. For the defeated, Erick Ruvalcaba 9-3, Faustino Beltrán 7-3 and Mario García 8-6.

The Sitio Fundador-Yonke Beto team beat the Panama Base squad twice. The victories were to the tune of 16-3 and 8-2 with wins shared by pitchers Ángel Izaguirre and Rafael Soto who beat Eduardo Rivera and Mario Meza, respectively. They stood out on offense, Ángel Izaguirre 6-4 with a home run, Josué Valdez 6-5, Eduardo Rivera 7-4, Ángel Izaguirre 6-4 with a home run and Enrique Bon 8-5.

The Sánchez-Laboratorios Diesel Flores furniture squad beat the Banda Puro Sinaloa team by a sweep. In the morning game at the sound of 9-6 and in the afternoon by way of the forfiet.

They stood out with the bat for Muebles Sánchez, Jesús Leyva who hit 5-5, Luis Pillado 5-4, Julián Rubio 6-4 and for the rivals, José Manuel Velarde 5-3, Ramiro Villela 5-2, Fernando Osuna 3-3, and Héctor Valenzuela 5-2.