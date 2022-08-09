The most widely used messaging platform in the world brings several new features that will make more than one happy. Surely if you check your WhatsApp chats you will discover that you have more than one group that no one has talked to for years. Before you know it, you have dozens of groups that you no longer use. From that group you had to do for a class assignment or a birthday present for a co-worker.

The groups you want to disappear from are not only those that have not been used for a long time, you may also want to leave a WhatsApp group because of how annoying its members are. Those hateful groups where you don’t stop receiving nonsense messages, Hasbullah stickers or ‘Good morning group’ images. Although on more than one occasion you have considered leaving this type of group, you decide not to because of what they will say. When someone leaves a group, especially if it is very large and it is with people you see every day, it can raise more than one criticism. For this reason, many users opt to mute these groups and ignore them completely.

If you are wanting to leave a group, the WhatsApp platform brings you good news. The instant messaging platform has announced, through Mark Zuckerberg, the arrival of new features that seek to increase user privacy. Among the novelties, the one designed so that the people who are part of a group do not find out that you have left stands out.

💭 Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send. WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 8, 2022

WhatsApp news



1. You will be able to quietly leave groups. As the company indicates through a press release, people will be able to leave the groups privately without a notification appearing to the rest of the members. Only administrators will be notified of your departure. From WabetaInfo they explained that the administrators will continue to see if any member of the group has left because they should always receive notifications about what happens in their groups.

2. You will be able to choose who can see when you are online. Among the rest of the new features that will soon arrive on WhatsApp, choosing who can see when you are online is another one of them. The next big update to the platform will let you choose who can see if you’re online and who can’t.

3. You will have up to two days to delete a sent message. The company ensures that in its next update it will be allowed to delete a message up to 48 hours after being sent.

4. Block screenshots for messages set to view only once. If you are one of those who uses this practice, surely you do not want the content to be captured. Thanks to the next update, Meta will add a new extra layer of protection so that the person you have sent the content to cannot save it on their device through a screenshot.