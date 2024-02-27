While Alfa Romeo is busy not becoming an SUV brand, there are other companies that provide a good example of what the company can be. Take Totem Automobili. Founder Riccardo Quaggio was once a designer at Alfa and now his mission is to preserve the brand's design. This already works well with the electric GT and works even better with this Totem GTAmodificata.

The Totem GTAmodificata is not officially a new car, but a thoroughly renovated Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm from the late 1960s and early 1970s. But it will be a big search to find original parts in the classic Alfa. The chassis, monocoque, body, parts of the interior and rims are made of carbon fiber.

The new parts of the GTAmodificata

The Totem GTAmodificata weighs a modest 1,100 kilos. This makes it 200 kilos lighter than its EV brother. Furthermore, the double wishbones at the front and rear are made of aluminum. The Brembo brakes have six pistons at the front wheels and four at the rear. There are also modern aids such as electric power steering and ABS in twelve different settings.

Just like the Giulia GTAm from the 1970s, this Totem has six headlights with stylish lines in the glass. You will also find an old one scudetto, the triangular grille with the Alfa logo above it. The hubcaps with large openings are also completely in retro Alfa style. And of course you still have the beautiful lines of the Alfa from the 70s.

Specifications of the Totem GTAmodificata

The 3.2-liter V6 engine with two turbos is not exactly antique either. The block is made by Italtecnica Engineering and is called 'Gloria'. At 165 kilos, it would be the lightest biturbo V6 in the world. Gloria produces 810 hp and 730 Nm. Power goes to the rear wheels via a six-speed sequential gearbox. A titanium exhaust system should make the sound 'glorious'.

Totem Automobili's Gran Turismo Alleggerita Modificata is also fast. From a standstill, the Alfa reaches 100 km/h in 2.6 seconds. This means the Alfa can even keep up with a Koenigsegg Agera RS towards 100 km/h. The top speed is 330 km/h. Inside we don't get to see the Totem GTAmodificata, but there should be a mix of carbon fiber, Italian leather and Alcantara.

How much does this GTAm cost?

The car above is a prototype that Totem is showing at the Geneva Motor Show. The goal is to build five units of the new, old GTAm. They are sold for 1.1 million euros each. It will take a while before you can spot one. Deliveries of the beautiful Alfas will start in the summer of 2026.