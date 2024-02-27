You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Alisha Lehmann.
Alisha Lehmann's Instagram
Alisha Lehmann.
She is Swiss and defends the colors of the English Aston Villa.
Alisha Lehmann She is 25 years old and in Europe they point out that she is the queen of social networks, as she has millions of followers.
She is the star forward of the Aston Villa English and although she is a key player, with wit and goals, she is not so relevant due to the way she plays.
Because it is?
“In a video made public by 'CNN', the Swiss international is seen playing with the ball with her teammates during the Swiss team's concentration, which these days has had a double friendly match against Poland: the first solved by winning 1-4 on Friday and the second was this afternoon at 5 p.m.,” says Mundo Deportivo.
He was born on January 21, 1999 in Tägertschi, Münsingen, Switzerland, and has defended his country's team on countless occasions.
She arrived at Aston Villa in 2021, is 1.65 m tall and has stood out on the field and off it, as she is considered a person who makes herself known on her social networks.
His first contract was with West Ham United in 2018 after demonstrating his forward skills in the Women's European Championship Under-19 of the UEFA 2018.
In 2021 he had a slight passage through the Everton huntil arriving at Aston Villa, a group with which he has consolidated.
With his country's team he has stood out. His first official game was on April 5, 2018, when Switzerland beat 1-0 Scotlandin the 2019 World Cup qualifiers.
