System Configuration Tools Manzana make it almost impossible for small repair shops to install new parts with the iPhone 14. One of the largest repair sites DIY, iFixithas revised its repairability score for the iPhone 14explaining that their software “now limits many basic computer repairs.” iPhone” because it requires potential repairers to authenticate spare parts remotely by Manzana.

iFixit originally awarded to iPhone 14 a repairability score of 7 out of 10, but has since revised it to a “not recommended 4.” The reason is that there is a frustrating step in the repair process that you just identified. A software handshake that literally turns third-party repair into a nightmare.

The problem arises from the fact that spare parts, such as a battery or a screen, must be validated through the System Configuration tool. Manzanawhich then pairs the new piece to your phone with the blessing of Manzana. The problem is that if you are not an “authorized” repair shop, your parts will not work, even if they are genuine parts. Manzana.

Authorized repair shops must still notify Manzana of the repair in advance to match the serial numbers with the parts. This practice discourages the harvesting of parts, which is an important part of an independent repair shop’s business. The Independent Repair Program Manzana has been criticized for years as it requires workshops to accept invasive audits and inspections by Manzana.

And let’s say you’re simply trying to repair iPhone 14 yourself. In that case, it’s a pretty annoying hurdle to overcome, because if you can’t authenticate the pieces by Manzanayou run the risk of your phone not working properly and getting pop-ups saying the phone can’t check parts.

iFixit has been a strong advocate for the consumer’s right to repair, showing support for the recent bill passed in California calling for an end to “manufacturer repair monopolies.” Good news though, Manzana has finally included a USB-C port on the iPhone 15complying with an EU regulation that requires all new phones to have USB-C for wired charging.

Editor’s note: Well, what do I tell you? That’s how it works Manzana and consumers are somehow ready for this. On the one hand I think it prevents some abuse but on the other, it’s as if your device isn’t actually yours. Which happens to more and more products today.