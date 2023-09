Mafia: Matteo Messina Denaro in an irreversible coma

Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro is in an irreversible coma. According to what we learned today, the health conditions of the boss, suffering from a tumor, have worsened. The mafia boss arrested on January 16th is hospitalized in the inmate ward of the L’Aquila hospital. Doctors will soon suspend the feeding.

