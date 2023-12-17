After having traveled to a foreign country, one of the most common memories is usually be the typical alcoholic beverages of the country that, although they are allowed to enter the territory of the United States it is necessary to comply with certain rules so as not to have inconveniences and prevent the bottles from ending up being confiscated.

The Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) shared a series of tips for traveling with alcohol on a flight and mentioned that it does not matter if it is beer, spirits, juices, wine or any other type of drink with alcoholic content, It is necessary to comply with the regulations.

He explained that for the United States Federal Aviation Administration, Beverages with less than 24 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) are considered alcoholic beverages, This includes, for example, beers, so for carry-on luggage these types of items are limited and can only be transported in containers of a maximum of 100 milliliters, as long as they fit comfortably in a transparent bag with a seal. And only one suitcase per passenger is allowed.

The good news is that when it comes to checked luggage there are no limits regarding the number of drinks you can carry.

What about drinks that have a high degree of alcohol?

When it comes to alcoholic beverages that are between 24 and 70 percent alcohol by volume, the same rules as above apply. Likewise, they need to be carried in containers of a maximum of 100 milliliters that fit in a quart-sized bag, that is, approximately one liter.

However, in this type of drinks there is a change when it comes to checked luggage because It will only be possible to transport up to five liters per passenger and it is important that the drinks are in their original and unopened packaging.

At the same time, Drinks that are more than 70 percent ABV are not allowed in either carry-on or checked baggage.. It must be said that these are actually very special, but they exist, for example a vodka made in Poland is considered the alcoholic beverage with the highest alcohol content in the world, reaching ninety-six degrees.

Recommendations if you are going to travel with alcoholic beverages on the plane

In addition to knowing the conditions that apply for this type of items, the TSA shares other recommendations: