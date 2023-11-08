York Nunez, son of the cumbia singer Marisol, became a father on November 6. The pregnancy of his partner, also vocalist Elita Echegaray, caused surprise among his followers. Marisol herself pointed out on one occasion that she kicked her son out of her home when she found out that she was going to become a grandmother. After ironing out rough edges, both shared a tender photograph that generated good wishes from users on social networks.

YOU CAN SEE: Marisol: what does your son York Núñez do after being kicked out of his house by the singer?

What did York Núñez and Elita Echegaray say after the birth of their son?

Through Instagram, Elita He uploaded a snapshot with his little one. At the bottom of the image she pointed out that they had just lived the first 24 hours with his cocky one and that they are excited and in love with him. The photograph was also shared by York Núñez.

“Your first 24 hours out of the belly, how wonderful to be able to see you so healthy and so beautiful, we are melting with love for you, beautiful. Mom and Dad love you so much.” wrote.

Elita Echegaray became a mother for the first time. Photo: Instagram / Elita Echegaray

YOU CAN SEE: Giuliana Rengifo on the fight between Elita Echegaray and Marisol: “It must have been because of jealousy”

What did Marisol say about the birth of her grandson?

Yes ok Marisol was the one who confirmed that she had reconciled with her son, to this day she has not commented on the arrival of her grandson into the world. It is expected that in the course of the days she will speak out for the first time.

Meanwhile, Internet users offered their congratulatory comments and good wishes to the couple.

#York #Núñez #Elita #Echegaray #welcomed #son #quotWe #melt #love #youquot