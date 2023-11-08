Home page politics

From: Lisa Mariella Löw

More than 10,000 people have already lost their lives in the Israel war. More than 40 percent of them were not even 18 years old.

Gaza – That in Israel war many civilians are killed is a sad truth. However, the latest death toll is shocking: more than 4,000 people have been killed since October 7th – more than 40 percent of the fatalities in Gaza are children under the age of 18 CNN reported. For comparison: In Ukraine war 477 children have lost their lives throughout 2022 and 83 so far in 2023.

On the Israeli side, since the attack, Hamas More than 1,400 Israelis were killed and more than 240 were taken hostage, according to the Health Ministry in Ramallah. In response, they counterattacked Israel 10,305 Palestinians so far Gaza Strip was killed. Thousands more Palestinians were killed in Gaza last month than in the last 15 years of conflict.

War in Israel: Almost half of the Palestinians in Gaza are children

The Israel-Gaza war brings a lot of suffering. The rocket attacks cause enormous destruction on both sides. © Mohammed Talatene/dpa

Gaza has one of the youngest populations in the world: 47 percent of people are under 18 years old. According to the Ministry of Health, 4,104 children had already been killed as of November 6th. The UN reports that as of November 5, about 1,270 children were reported missing and may still be trapped under rubble.

According to the UN, if the Health Ministry’s figures are correct, the number of children killed since the start of the Israel war exceeds the number of children killed annually in armed conflicts worldwide over the last four years. In comparison, 477 children died in Ukraine in 2022 and 83 this year as of October 8, according to reports from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Since Hamas attack: Israel has launched almost 200 attacks on Gaza

In the densely populated Gaza Strip, home to more than two million people, airstrikes have killed about 1.5 million people – two-thirds of the population – according to UN figures. forced to flee. Hospitals, emergency shelters, schools and refugee camps are overwhelmed. A lack of electricity, fuel, food and clean water is creating a humanitarian crisis, the UN warns. On October 31, an Israeli airstrike on Hamas commanders and infrastructure in Gaza’s largest refugee camp, Jabalya, left catastrophic damage and killed many innocents.

According to the WHO, there were nearly 600 attacks on healthcare in Ukraine in March and April 2022, the first full months after Russia’s attack on the country. By comparison, there have been more than 200 such attacks in the occupied Palestinian territories since October 7, but far more people have died.

Death toll in Gaza: Israel’s attacks also hit hospitals

Death toll in the Israel-Palestine conflict in the past 15 years

2008: 899 deaths

2009: 1,066 deaths

2010: 95 dead

2011: 124 deaths

2012: 260 dead

2013: 39 dead

2014: 2,329 deaths

2015: 174 deaths

2016: 109 deaths

2017: 77 deaths

2018: 300 dead

2019: 138 deaths

2020: 30 deaths

2021: 349 deaths

2022: 191 deaths

2023 (so far): more than 11,705 deaths

Even paramedics and hospitals are not spared from the war in Gaza: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah reported that 192 rescue workers were killed and 113 health facilities were hit. According to the UN, 14 hospitals and 51 primary health centers have been out of service since November 6 due to damage from airstrikes or fuel shortages.

Many journalists and media workers have also died in the Israel war: The Committee to Protect Journalists has registered 37 deaths of journalists and media workers in the occupied Palestinian territories since October 7th. This makes this the deadliest period for journalists reporting on conflict since data collection began in 1992. For comparison, 13 journalists were killed in Ukraine in 2022. (Lisa Mariella Löw)