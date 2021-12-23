Nippon Ichi Software released the first pictures and new details for Yomawari 3, which will arrive in Japan April 21, 2022 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

The software house has stated that although the atmospheres are similar to those of the previous chapters, this new iteration will be a real evolution of the franchise thanks to the introduction of new game elements. The main theme of this third chapter is the “memory”, As the protagonist will have to wander in the dark in search of her lost memories.

Let’s find out all the news together.

Yomawari 3 – New

The protagonist wakes up in a dark and unfamiliar forest.

She doesn’t know how she got into this place. Her only memory is that of having climbed to the roof of the school to be able to admire the sunset from above.

As he wanders through the forest he will meet a mysterious shapeless figure. “A very powerful curse is placed upon you,” this dark person tells her in an extremely familiar tone. “You will have to remember something very important but that you have forgotten,” the figure tells her that this is the only way to break the curse and that she will have to do it by the end of the night.

In search of her lost memories, the protagonist wanders in the darkness of an ethereal city …

Accompanied by a faint light

The protagonist can only count on a torch during the course of the adventure. Using it to illuminate the darkness, she will be able to highlight objects that will help her recover her memories, but also the evil spirits who try to hinder her …

Creatures that live in darkness

Mysterious and terrifying creatures live in the dark. They will observe the protagonist from afar, shrouded in the darkness of the night, under the flashing lights of a street lamp or even hidden in narrow and claustrophobic alleys …

Light them up with your flashlight, throw rocks to distract them, and run away so you can survive on your quest.

Close your eyes to escape the spirits

By closing your eyes you will disappear from the sight of the enemies, and sometimes this will be the only way to escape their assault. But even though they can’t see you, it doesn’t mean they will walk away.

Keep your eyes closed, keep your distance from the spirits and find an escape route.

Fragments of important memories

The main character’s goal is to recover lost memories in order to break the curse that hit her. We will be able to look at the recovered memories once we return home, and only thanks to them will we be able to get rid of the curse.

Walk around the city at night

Spirit-haunted scenarios characterize the city at night. These places can be visited at any time.

From a school in the middle of the night, to a rural area with vast expanses of rice fields, to a doll’s house in a bamboo forest. In these places our lost memories will be hidden, but they will be inhabited by very dangerous spirits. Wander these familiar settings in the dead of night and complete your mission.