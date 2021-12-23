The Guardia di Finanza of Bari arrested Antonio Mario Lerario, executive of the Puglia Region (strategy and management of the offer and, ad interim, Civil Protection section) in the act of crime, on charges of corruption. Lerario was arrested after receiving, in an envelope, the sum of 10,000 euros in cash from an entrepreneur working in the construction sector. The arrest took place in the context of ongoing investigations relating to Lerario’s activities as manager of the regional civil protection.

According to what is learned, the entrepreneur who allegedly gave the manager the envelope with money deemed a bribe, “has in progress – the Prosecutor’s Office said in a note – procurement contracts for the sum of over 2,000,000 euros with the Protection Regional Civil ». After the arrest in flagrantee, the Public Prosecutor will ask for the validation of the precautionary measure and the suspect will appear before the investigating judge to be questioned.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site



