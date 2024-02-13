In an unexpected turn, Yolanda Medina, founder of Beautiful soulmade a surprising revelation during his participation in the program 'America today', today Tuesday February 13th. The singer came forward and was interviewed by Ethel Pozo, Brunella Horna and Janet Barboza about the recent confessions of her friend Pamela Franco about the secret relationship she had with the soccer player Christian Cueva in 2018, while the athlete was still married.

What did Yolanda Medina say about Pamela Franco?

Yolanda Medina He expressed his satisfaction with Pamela Franco's decision to share her truth on open television and said he felt at peace with her. Directly and bluntly, the cumbia singer stated that she was always aware of the relationship between her friend and Christian Cueva, even though she defended her and even said that she would “put her hands on the fire for her.” .

Yolanda defended herself by saying that she was always honest with her friend when warning her about the nature of the relationship with a married man and that the national soccer player was aware of her disapproval of the relationship, but that, despite her advice, Pamela Franco he made his own decisions.

“I always knew about that relationship,” the singer said shortly after being welcomed to 'America Today.' “I have been one of the people who always advised Pamela. I told him: 'That's not it, that man is married, a cynic. That man is playing with the honor of his family.' The chats that Pamela showed were conclusive that he did not love his wife, because that's how a liar is, ” he added.

However, things did not stop there. Medina also stated that, due to the disapproval she felt of her secret relationship with Cueva, Pamela Franco ended up leaving Alma Bella.

“I'm not going to convince a friend to break into someone's home, she was wrong and accepted it. You can advise your friend, but whether she listens to you or not, ” The leader of the female cumbia group declared emphatically.

What caused the fight between Ethel Pozo and Yolanda Medina?

Yolanda Medina appeared at 'America today' to defend Pamela Franco. It is important to emphasize that she always stood up for the cumbia singer and even said that she “put her hands on the fire” for her. For this reason, the founder of Alma Bella used the América TV morning show to affirm that all women, at some point, have been the subject of unfounded accusations of being lovers and she included herself in that category.

These controversial statements provoked an immediate reaction from Ethel Pozowho was visibly angry and decided to intervene to deny her and defend her honor, ensuring that she had never been anyone's lover.

“No, for a little while, it's not like that, never, no one messes with my honor. It's not everyone, that's not true, what Yolanda Medina has said. Women must defend our honor, here there are people who have serious homes, loyal and honest commitments, it is not everyone,” exclaimed Ethel Pozo.

What did Pamela Franco say about Christian Cueva?

Pamela Franco admitted that she had an affair with Christian Cueva in 2018. The singer stated that the soccer player hurt her a lot during their romantic relationship, that he constantly lied to her and that he made her believe that his relationship with Pamela López was about to end.

“I don't justify myself, I accept it, I know that there were people hurt and today that I am a mother, that I wanted to build a family, I understand it much more. It doesn't make me any more or less look and hold the camera and say that yes I was wrong and may Mrs. Pamela López forgive me for the damage that I caused her at that moment.”expressed the interpreter in 'Mande que mande'.

Did Christian Cueva have more couples in parallel?

Pamela Franco had a forceful response about the problems she went through with Christian Cueva and announced that the footballer had various parallel partners, apart from the romance with his wife and her. “I found out that it was not just one, but two, three, four, five, six… It was not my novel,” he stressed. The singer opened up and explained that this hurt her deeply, and that it led to her ending up separating from the athlete.