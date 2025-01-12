The Minister of Labor will propose on Wednesday an increase of 4.4%, from the current 1,134 euros per month to 1,184 He assures that it is the scenario “that best suits the needs of the workers” and promises flexibility to the employers if there is an agreement.

The second vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, will propose this Wednesday to social agents a 4.4% increase in the Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI) for the year 2025, which means raising the minimum monthly payroll allowed by law since the 1,134 euros it is currently at to 1,184 euros. A increase of 50 euros per month which would leave the SMI at the threshold of 1,200 euros per month. In annual terms, the increase would be 700 euros, from the current 15,876 euros to the 16,576 euros at which the increase advanced this Sunday by the minister in an interview in La Vanguardia will have to be confirmed.

Díaz, who has announced that he will present this proposal in the company of the commission of experts appointed at the time by the Ministry of Labor itself to modulate these increases,