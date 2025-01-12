Anabel Pantoja (38 years old) and her partner, David Rodríguez (26 years old), are going through a difficult time after their daughter Soulborn less than two months ago, was urgently admitted to the ICU (Intensive Medicine Unit) of the maternity hospital in Gran Canaria, where the family lives, on January 10.

Until now, the cause of hospital admission is unknownand the family is expected to make a more formal statement when the situation allows. Sources close to the family have expressed that, for the moment, they do not wish to give additional details to protect the privacy of the little girl and the recovery process.

According to ‘Fiesta’, the Telecinco program, The concern for the girl’s health is maximum: “These are complicated hours for the baby and for his parents,” and the next few hours will be key to knowing the exact situation the baby is going through. For this reason, the whole family has moved to the island to follow Alma’s evolution.

In this way, in addition to Merchi, Alma’s maternal grandmother, who has been on the island since before the girl’s birth, Anabel is accompanied by her cousins. Kiko Rivera and Isa Pantoja, who has not separated from her cousinIn addition to his aunt Isabel Pantojawho has attended with his brother Agustín.









Belén Esteban has demonstrated once again the closeness and unconditional support she has towards Anabel Pantoja in the most difficult moments. In addition to having been program partners for years, Belén has become one of the most important pillars in the life of the young influencerand that is why she has not hesitated to travel to Gran Canaria to be by her friend’s side in this complicated moment.

«The family is currently united waiting for see how little Alma’s health evolves. He only has 40 days and these hours are essential,” explained a ‘Fiesta’ reporter at the doors of the hospital.

For her part, Almudena del Pozo has revealed on Emma García’s program that, although all the members of the Pantoja family are in the Canary Islands, they have not yet met in person. «They are all there, but as they tell me, they have not seen each other face to face. “This is not the time to think about them, they are completely focused on being by Anabel’s side,” Almudena said.

Anabel, who has been a constant media figure in recent years, has always prioritized her family life and has tried to keep her daughter out of the public spotlight. Therefore, the news of Alma’s hospitalization has caused great concern among his fanswho have shown their unconditional support for the Pantoja family in this very delicate moment.

A shock for everyone

Luis Rollán, a close friend of the Pantoja family, and in particular of Anabel, has connected live with Fiesta to share his shock at the admission of little Alma, Anabel’s daughter. Visibly affected, Luis explained how he and his program partner, Raquel Bollo, received the news of the admission.

«I’m in Seville, I found out from you and I’m still in shock. After so many years on television, This is the first time I have no idea what to say.“Rollán confessed, visibly moved. “The only thing I can express is that I send from here to my friend Anabel all the positivity and love in the world, which is what she needs now,” he added, his voice breaking with emotion. .

Omar Sánchez, ex-husband of Anabel Pantoja, has also shown his concern for Alma’s health. As reported by ‘Fiesta’, the surfer and former ‘Survivors’ contestant has contacted the program’s reporter who is at the hospital doors, to be aware of the details about the little girl’s condition.

It is expected that in the coming days the evolution of the little girl will be confirmed and more information will be offered. Meanwhile, Anabel’s followers They continue to send strength and wish for a speedy recovery for his daughter.