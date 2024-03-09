Without surprises, Yolanda Díaz seeks to consolidate her core of trust in the Sumar coordination group, the highest body between assemblies. The candidacy led by the second vice president of the Government for the direction of her platform, which will hold its first congress on March 23, includes the Minister of Culture and spokesperson for the party, Ernest Urtasun, as number two, and the spokesperson in fourth place. parliamentarian, Íñigo Errejón. Paula Moreno, economist in charge, together with deputy Lander Martínez, of preparing the organizational document for Sumar, appears third. Other profiles close to the leader, such as the former candidate for the Presidency of the Xunta, Marta Lois, or her chief of staff, Josep Vendrell, also have a place at the top of the list. After the fiasco of the formation in Galicia (which was left out of Parliament) and before the Basque and European elections, the leaders of Sumar are committed to building the organization as a fundamental element to strengthen themselves.

The rest of the parties called to participate in the process—Izquierda Unida, Catalunya en Comú, Más Madrid, Verdes Equo, Contigo Navarra and the Andalusian People's Initiative—will have one month from the Assembly to elect their representatives. The organization's proposal, which can be amended until this Saturday, is that they occupy only 30% in the coordination group, something that has raised blisters among groups like IU, which see that weight as insufficient. This will be the body in charge of appointing the Executive and the figure of the general coordinator, Sumar's top leader.

More information

Under the title Sumar advances, the list headed by Díaz includes a total of 80 names, the majority already present in the promoter group (the provisional leadership of the platform) and among the first 15 are also the third vice president of Congress, Esther Gil, the MEP María Eugenia Rodríguez-Palop, the Secretaries of State Joaquín Pérez Rey, Rosa Martínez and Amparo Merino, the deputies Manuel Lago and Lander Martínez, the spokesperson for feminism and LGTBI of Sumar, Elizabeth Duval, and the vice president's international policy advisor, Carlos Corrochano . The former minister Joan Subirats, the former coordinator of Podemos Madrid Jesús Santos and the general secretary of the Sumar parliamentary group, Txema Guijarro, also appear again in the candidacy. Sources of the candidacy highlight the “diversity” in territorial terms of the list and state that it seeks to give continuity to the work carried out during the listening process by the working groups, incorporating a good part of its coordinators.

With many doubts still about the legal formula that Sumar will adopt in the future and the degree of involvement of each of the political forces, the meeting on the 23rd will be a first step to lay the foundations of the organization in a process that is expected to culminate next fall with its constituent assembly. In addition to the absence of Podemos, many of the formations that were included in the July electoral coalition have decided to stay out of the project now, such as Compromís, Chunta Aragonesista, Més, Alianza Verde or Drago. In these weeks, the parties are negotiating bilaterally with Díaz's leadership both the amendments to the political and organizational documents as well as the bilateral agreements to regulate the relationship with Sumar. Issues such as what will be the influence of each one in the territorial directorates, the definition of the autonomous brand, the organic development of Sumar in the territories or the competition in future elections worry these forces.