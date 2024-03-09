The UANL Tigers will receive Orlando City of Major League Soccer in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024.
The first leg match on American soil was tied with no scores, so everything will be decided in the return match, whether in regular time or a penalty shootout.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this commitment in the Concacaf zone tournament.
Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, ViX (United States) and Fox Premium (Mexico).
Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán.
Defenses: J. Aquino, G. Pizarro, S. Caetano, J. Angulo.
Media: R. Carioca; J. Vigón; L. Quiñones, S. Córdova, D. Lainez.
Forwards: A. Gignac.
The Auriazul team traveled to Mexico City to face the Águilas on Matchday 11 to later return to 'El Volcán' and receive the Orlando City in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concachampions.
Goalie: P. Gallese.
Defenses: D. Þórhallsson, D. Brekalo, R. Jansson, K. Smith.
Media: C. Araújo and W. Cartagena; F. Torres, N. Lodeiro, I. Angulo.
Forwards: L. Muriel.
Orlando City on his own also before traveling to Mexico, he was active in the domestic tournament and received the Minnesota United on Matchday 4 of the 2024 season.
Tigres UANL 2-1 Orlando City.
