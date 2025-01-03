Yolanda Díaz charges against Corps: “I do not understand that a socialist minister opposes reducing the working day”

The second vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, and the Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, maintain their clash over the reduction of the working day. This Friday, the head of Labor showed her anger after the statements of her cabinet colleague in which she maintains her position to delay this measure until next year. “I do not understand that a socialist minister opposes the reduction of the working day,” Díaz reproached him.

In an interview in National Radio of Spainthe leader of Sumar in the Government has complained about Body’s statements this Thursday on the same station. The minister, in line with what he has been expressing in public for weeks, argued that the measure does not have enough support to move forward this year. Although he also raised technical observations by asking for a “balanced text”, aware of the “very important weight” of SMEs and also the “different casuistry of sectors and workers.”

Body, which has avoided saying when the reduction in working hours could be a reality, has asked for a “balanced text” and aware of “the very important weight of SMEs and also the” different casuistry of sectors and workers. Some arguments that for the second vice president involve opposing the agreement reached between her ministry and the unions in social dialogue, after an agreement that today she considered “sacred.” “Neither [Nadia] Calviño dared to do so much,” Díaz said about the predecessor of Body in Economy.

Although the objections that the Corps has made in public are somewhat ambiguous, the vice president explained in the interview that for days they have had a written paper on the table with the proposals of the minister and the PSOE in writing, as she announced a few days ago elDiario.es. In that text, according to the Labor version, the Economy is formally proposing to delay the entry into force of the measure until next year and therefore breach the coalition agreement signed between PSOE and Sumar for the legislature.

Specifically, in Economy they propose that the application could be delayed beyond 2025, for example in the cases of collective agreements already signed, until the end of their validity, as the employers claimed, negotiation sources told this newspaper, which It could delay the reduction of working hours for several more years.

But on the other hand, Sumar and PSOE also clash over how the reduction in working hours affects part-time contracts. According to elDiario.es, in Economy the claim of Labor that the reduction of the maximum hours implies a salary increase for people hired part-time is not convincing.

“What Minister Corps is saying and has put it in writing is first that he positions himself on the side of the employers and wants to delay the entry into force and not comply with the agreement and second […] that the element of bias be eliminated from that agreement, that is, hitting Spanish workers,” said the second vice president in the interview on RNE. “I have in writing what the PSOE wants: to attack the rights of women in our country. To question partiality in Spain today is to hit working women. “That women who are shop assistants, stockers, who work in the hospitality industry… cannot have the same rights that other workers have,” it has resulted.

Díaz believes that the reluctance shown by the minister about this reform is “clumsiness”, since, as he has said, this measure is “majority” among the electorate. “Three out of four Spaniards are in favor, no matter which party they vote for,” he explained. “What the socialist minister has to choose is which side he is on, if he is with the workers who want to live a little better or if he is with the employers,” he said, to remember that in the parliamentary arc only the extreme right is in against this measure.

“I cannot understand that today a socialist minister opposes an agreement with the unions. It has never happened. What the minister said yesterday is that he wants to change the agreement with the unions. I know well that the PSOE opposes the reduction of working hours. Our country needs good news, productivity is growing above 2%. We are talking about reducing the working day by half an hour a day, it is almost a bad person to tell workers no to reducing the working day by half an hour a day,” insisted the leader of Sumar in the Government, visibly angry.