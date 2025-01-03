Like every year, the portal UFO No More has published its report on the spending of European royals on fashion during 2024. Among the most curious data, the case of Doña Letizia, who is the royal who debuted the most clothes last year. However, she is also one of those who invested the least money in her wardrobe. The Queen’s wardrobe exudes glamor based on a perfect combination of garments from low-cost brands and others from more luxurious brands. Under the advice of his stylist, Eva FernándezDoña Letizia has become one of the best dressed royals in the world.

In total, the 20 royal women analyzed in the report debuted items of clothing (clothing and accessories) worth more than 2,009,444.94 euros during 2024. This figure includes 1,488 garments that have been identified by those responsible for the study. Left out were 454 pieces that they have not been able to identify, or that have been made personally.

The ‘royal’ that spent the most money in 2024 was again, as in 2023, Charlene from Monaco which invested more than 354,000 euros in fashion, occupying, on the other hand, third place in terms of the number of garments released. Prince Albert’s wife usually always wears haute couture clothing, in fact the average price of each garment she debuted and that has been identified (16) was more than 3,600 euros. Behind the former swimmer, in terms of spending, María Teresa de Luxembourg who invested more than 175,000 euros, and then, Olympia of Greecethe daughter of the heir to the Greek throne, Pablo and Marie Chantal, who spent more than 81,000 euros.

Meghan Markle also appears on the list, whose spending amounted to 122,000 euros and who debuted 116 items of clothing. Queen Mary of Denmark, another of the most elegant royals, spent, according to the UFO No More report, just over 69,000 euros on 126 new clothes. Very close to her is the Queen Maxim of Hollandwith an expense that is close to 60,000 euros and with 102 items of clothing identified by those responsible for the report. Much further away from these, due to her illness that has kept her away from official commitments, she is Kate Middleton, who debuted 16 garments and invested almost 13,000 euros.









Mrs. Letizia premiered, according to the report, 196 pieces (13 of them could not be identified), investing 56,000 euroswhich places the average price of each garment at 384 euros. Although in their wardrobe there are much cheaper garments, mainly from Spanish brands, such as Mango, Zara or Massimo Dutti, there are also other haute couture items that raise the average price, and which are usually signed by renowned designers such as Carolina Herrera or Nina Ricci.

In the report, those responsible for UFO No More recall that the figures are not exact, since they have been calculated with the real sale price. “We recognize that royalty may receive discounts, in-store offers, borrow or receive some of these pieces as gifts. However, to maintain objectivity, we made the decision to only use the full retail value of the pieces so as not to show bias towards any royals. “These figures should be considered the retail cost of their new clothes, rather than the exact amount they personally spent.”