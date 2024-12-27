Yolanda Díaz asks the Prosecutor’s Office to act against the Ayuso agreement that limits the right to protest of officials

The second vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, sent a letter this Friday to the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ombudsman to ask them to take measures against an agreement approved by the Community of Madrid that curtails, according to her regret, the right to protest from regional officials.

Díaz refers in separate letters to the collective agreement that they signed on December 10 the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the representatives of the unions CCOO, CSIF, CSIT and UGT and that regulates the working conditions of officials until 2025. This agreement contains a provision with possible sanctions for organizations that promote “strikes, concentrations, demonstrations or any other measure of collective conflict.”

In the letter, to which this newspaper has had access, the Ministry of Labor assures the Prosecutor’s Office that an agreement of this type, “which punishes the exercise of fundamental rights such as assembly, demonstration or freedom of expression,” constitutes “ “an obvious attack on fundamental rights.” “And it represents a degradation of the democratic participation of workers that is even more striking, if possible, as it occurs in the collective agreements that govern the labor relations of public employees of an Autonomous Community, in this case that of Madrid,” he adds.

The most problematic point of the agreement is in the tenth provision. In it, the signatory organizations undertake not to promote demonstrations, campaigns “or any other measure of collective conflict that has the purpose or effect, direct or indirect, of modifying what has been agreed, in accordance with the principle of good faith.” “negotiable.”

“If a breach of the above occurs, and after the presentation before the monitoring commission of the events in which it has materialized, the Administration may agree to the suspension of the implementation of the horizontal professional career, including the interruption of its effects. remunerative, as long as that is maintained”, expresses that provision.

This clause, according to Work, “exceeds what is admissible for this type of obligatory content, generating effects beyond the signatory organizations and generating astonishingly negative consequences for workers beyond the provisions of art. 5 of the Organic Law on freedom of association.”

Díaz reminds the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ombudsman that both the agreement and the agreement of the sectoral table can be challenged whenever they “violate current constitutional legality and seriously harm the interest of third parties.” The Ministry has thus asked the Public Prosecutor’s Office to act ex officio with the appropriate procedures “to challenge the Collective Agreement, as well as any criminal proceedings that may be appropriate.”