The relationship between José María Almoguera and his mother, Carmen Borrego, is not at its best. The tension began when the collaborator was competing in Survivors and received notification of his son’s divorce. However, his surprise was enormous when, upon arriving in Spain, Borrego found that both José María and his now ex-wife made Carmen guilty of all their ills.

After many months, interviews and walks around the television sets, everything now seems to indicate that the arrival of Christmas has softened the heart of José María Almoguera and, therefore, the situation with his mother would have softened.

This was made known just a few days ago by Carmen Borrego from the Social Club of let’s seewhere he assured that “reconciliation is closer than we think.” Furthermore, José María Almoguera assured last Thursday during an event that “there is communication” between him and his mother.

In the same way, at this event, the young man attended to the reporter from let’s see: “You love my mother a lot, but you give me all sorts of things, huh. It’s amazing. I say it because always, in the end, they turn a little against me in the program. Joaquín, whenever you want you are invited to a motorcycle event so you can get to know me and Let’s see if the opinion changes a little.“.

For his part, from the set of the Telecinco morning show, Joaquín Prat, due to allusions, has decided to respond to José María Almoguera, with whom he has been very forceful: “I I have no opinion about you, José María. “Each person, with his actions, creates an image of himself.”





“What I have always heard, from other colleagues, is that you were an excellent teammate… When you were a teammate, now you are a character, or a little character. So, we will have to talk about you and if you wanted to become a character by giving birth to momwell we will have to say that you have done it that way. And if you continue, instead of seeking reconciliation, by giving birth to mom, well, we will have to say that you are doing it that way. I have no opinion of you. Now that you are more in the sofa zone, it is your actions that speak about you. I wish you the best in GH Duo and there we will really see who you are“, declared the presenter of the Mediaset program.