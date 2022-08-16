The arguments with the daughters of Marshmallow they come to an end. Yessenia Villanueva spoke with Lady Guillén in “Say it loud” and commented on the current situation with her sister Susan Villanueva and his family. Likewise, the comedian’s daughter told what the disease she actually suffers from and apologized to her father at the end of the interview.

As is known, Yessenia Villanueva and her sister Susan have a public discussion; However, Melcochita’s eldest daughter recently came forward to apologize to her relative for the statements she made at the national level.

What did Yessenia Villanueva say?

During her visit to “Say it loud”, Yessenia Villanueva clarified that she does not suffer from HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), as Susan said, but that she suffers from uterine cancer.

“I have uterine cancer. I would like to apologize to my father. I am in a country where I don’t know anyone, I don’t have anyone. This has affected me, my friends tell me that everyone says that I have HIV. Imagine how I can feel”, expressed the young woman.

Yessenia Villanueva apologizes to Melcochita

On the other hand, Yessenia Villanueva referred to the family conflict that exists with her relatives and accepted that she would like to return to tranquility in her home. Finally, she apologized to Melcochita and her sister Susan.

“Father, I ask your forgiveness before God and your son. I hope you forgive me if I offended or hurt you. I’m going to start paying you like I did, working with dignity for my children and getting them ahead”, were the words for Melcochita.

“She knows how much I love her children. I will not do anything, the damage is done, but I forgive her. I would like that at Christmas we see each other by video and greet each other. I came here to help my family”, she concluded.

Yessenia Villanueva confirms that she entered the US illegally

During an interview with Magaly Medina, Yessenia Villaueva recounted the complicated moments she is experiencing after arriving in the United States through the border with Mexico: “I crossed the river. I didn’t want to say it, but Monserrat already said it”.

Susan Villanueva apologizes to Yessenia

Through her Instagram account, Susan Villanueva apologized to her sister, hoping that the fight between her family would stop: “I would like to make a mea culpa and apologize to my sister. I just want to say stop this fight because we are family.”

Melcochita’s daughter was evicted from her home in the United States

Yessenia Villanueva spoke with Melcochita about the tragic situation she is going through in the United States and revealed that she was evicted from her home and now lives on the streets: “My family tells me that they don’t want to see me, that I have died,” she lamented. After those episodes, she moved into her niece’s house, who charged her $700 for a small area where she could stay. “It was an outdoor space, first in a piece of furniture.”