family life of Paul Villanueva, better known as Melcochita, is still on everyone’s lips. This time his daughter Yesenia Villanueva came out to answer Monserrat Seminary, the couple of the beloved comedian, who hinted that the children of the popular sonero ask him for money. In the same way, she clarified that she is grateful to her father for giving her his support and does not judge him for some of his past decisions.

Melcochita faces a family crisis with her daughter Yessenia Villanueva. Photo: Composition LR/ Marco Cotrina/GLR/ Instagram/ Yessenia Villanueva

What did Yessenia say to Monserrat Seminario?

Melcochita’s daughter, Yesenia Villanueva, did not remain silent and sent a strong response to Monserrat Seminario. She even told him that she should look for a job to help the comedian, since he pays for Rodrigo’s university, Seminario’s son. In addition, she clarified that her father does not support her, as she suggested.

“If Monserrat says that he is sorry that they ask my father for (money), she should support him and work, because he is still young. I was a father and a mother and raised my children. I am grateful to my father because he gave me the money to travel to the United States, but I pay my loan, “he told Trome.

“Melcochita” has been married to Monserrat Seminario since 2017. Photo: composition LR/El Popular

Yessenia Villanueva supports her brother Hussein

In the program “Andrea”, the famous comedian taffy revealed that he rejected his son Hussein as a child because he liked to play with dolls. Given this, Yessenia Villanueva came out to support her brother.

“All children are like that. He grew up with a girl and that does not mean that he is gay (…). The three of us (Susan, Hussein and her) went through some difficult things. The three of us suffered, but I do not hold grudges, I live in the present, ”she expressed.

Hussein Villanueva went through difficult times due to the absence of his father in his life. Photo: Composition/GLR File/Broadcast

Mlecochita’s son accused him of abandonment when he was a child

In an interview, Hussein Villanueva He said that his father, the comedian known as Melcochita, never helped him when he was a child, he even assures that he abandoned him when he was only 13 years old and since then he has separated from him.

“Something that I have never told is that when I was 13 years old and my father separated from the commitment he had in the United States, and that he was raising me. So, he told me on the street: ‘Take 40 dollars, I have to go, you already see what you do.’ And he left with another woman, he said.

Hussein Villanueva is one of the 6 children that Pablo Villanueva has. Photo: diffusion

Yessenia Villanueva wants Magaly to be the godmother of her wedding

The daughter of taffy, Yessenia Villanueva, revealed that she will marry a Dominican named Jeimy, whom she met in the United States. On November 23, Magaly Medina spoke by video call with the young woman without thinking that she would ask her to be her godmother.

“The day I give you the engagement ring, we’ll talk about it again, and then I’ll tell you if I accept or not accept being the godmother. Please, let it be a good ring”, said the ‘Urraca’.