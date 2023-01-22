Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna represented one of the greatest rivalries ever seen in the world of sport in general, even more so in Formula 1. The two drivers, at the turn of the 80s and 90s, were protagonists of struggles even beyond the limit on the track, they detested and accused each other outside the circuits, at least until a specific date: November 7, 1993. That was the day when Senna won the race on the circuit of Adelaide right in front of Prost, world champion of that year and his last career race. An adventure that ended with the symbolic gesture of Ayrton, who welcomed the French on top step of the podium putting an end to a long series of tensions, of repeated mutual attacks and poisons.

From that moment on the two, who found it hard just to talk to each other, almost even opened a friendship that would last until the 1994 San Marino GP, the weekend in which Senna said goodbye to his “friend” Prost in a team radio during rehearsals and in which, on Sunday, he tragically lost his life at Imola. Now, almost thirty years later, the ‘Professor’ Prost recalled just that period following his retirementtelling of a Senna in trouble without his presence on the track, almost lost and in trouble from the rise of another future world champion like Michael Schumacher: “We communicated a lot with Ayrton in the days following my retirement – explained to The Team – I felt he was not well. She called me often, sometimes even twice a week. She never called me when I was still running. Without me he had lost his bearings, I was probably his source of motivation. It’s difficult to understand. We have both experienced an incredible human and psychological history, and we must stick to the good memories”.