The right of Americans to bear arms is known throughout the world, an option that has been widely criticized due to the problems of violence that have arisen in some states. The truth is that US legislation contemplates rules for being able to carry and transport weapons, among them, those that indicate how to do it by air.

It should be said that the right of American citizens to bear arms was legally approved in 1791 with the second amendment to the Constitution which reads: “A well-prepared militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right to have the responsibility of a weapon shall not be infringed.”

Therefore, people in the country can have access to a firearm if they meet certain requirements and, if so, they have the responsibility of knowing what the requirements are. guidelines for carrying a gun.

In that sense, the United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA, for its acronym in English), shared that Yes, it is possible to transport firearms on commercial flights. as long as the following rules are followed:

They must be transported through checked luggage, it is not possible to carry them in the cabin as hand luggage. Firearms must be unloaded. It should be said that the rules imply that the ammunition has to be transported independently, since if they are accessible to the passenger, the weapon is considered loaded. Weapons must be stored in a rigid material case and locked. This should not be able to be opened easily They have to declare themselves to the airline at the check-in counter.

The TSA also noted that firearm parts such as magazines, firing pins and ammunition can only be carried in checked baggage and that replicas, including toys, must also be carried in checked baggage.

Likewise, the authorities recalled that the Firearm possession laws can vary by state and locality, for which owners have the responsibility to ensure that it will not violate any local laws and to contact the airline to find out what additional requirements are.

They also emphasized that in the case of international travel it is necessary to consult the United States Customs and Border Protection website for all information and requirements before traveling.

Weapons must be documented.

What happens if they find a firearm in your carry-on luggage?

As already mentioned, a firearm can only be transported by air if declared and as part of the checked baggage, otherwise the TSA warns that the person will be subject to a federal civil penalty.

The civil penalties for carrying a firearm to a checkpoint can amount to up to US$15,000, depending on the circumstances and extenuating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without permits to carry weapons since this does not apply to transporting them on a plane.

Authorities also clarified that if a traveler who is a member of TSA PreCheck, which allows people to go through screening more quickly, carries a weapon, they will lose that privilege.

According to the TSA, last year 6,542 Firearms were seized at airport security checkpoints across the United States. and a new record could soon be reached due to the growing trend.