If the idea of ​​another hulking Bethesda Games Studios role-playing game now being just days away has you excited, then you may also be pleased to hear details about what happens when you do eventually reach its end.

Yes, you can begin playing Starfield again via a New Game Plus mode, which Bethesda has now confirmed is present in Starfield.

Exactly what Starfield’s New Game Plus mode will allow is something we’ll need to play (and complete) the game to find out – whether it lets you carry over items as well as character upgrades when you replay the game’s story, for example.



The news comes today from an interview with Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard in G.Q.who also discussed Starfield’s mammoth eight-year development.

“I thought we would find the answers faster,” Howard said. “When you’re making a lot of content, and you can’t see the work on the screen, it’s really hard.”

Howard also touched on The Elder Scrolls 6, which was announced years ago but is still a long way from release. Does he regret revealing it via a teaser trailer so early?

“I have asked myself that a lot,” Howard said. “I don’t know. I probably would’ve announced it more casually.”

“We want it to fill that role of the ultimate fantasy-world simulator,” Howard continued, teasing what he wanted to achieve with the project. “And there are different ways to accomplish that given the time that has passed.”

If it’s more Starfield you want, our Ed got to find out just how its story begins earlier this week. You can read more about how Bethesda’s “irresponsibly large” game kicks off here.