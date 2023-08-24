Sobyanin: Moscow is the main transport hub of the country

A new transport frame has been formed in Moscow. The mayor of the city Sergei Sobyanin spoke about its development, informs Moscow City News Agency.

“Moscow is the largest transport hub. Most of the flows pass through it: railway, aviation, automobile. And bearing a huge load as a metropolis, we also perform the function of the central transport hub of the country,” the mayor said at a business session Moscow Urban Forum (MUF-2023) in Zaryadye.

Sobyanin noted that the development of transport in the capital affects not only the lives of Muscovites, but also the logistics of the entire country. To create a new transport framework in the capital, many new roads and passenger transport infrastructure facilities were built.

Earlier, the mayor announced that in the fall of 2023 the fourth route of the Moscow Central Diameters (MTsD-4) would be launched in the city. It will pass through the center of Moscow, covering all stations except Paveletsky.