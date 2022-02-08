Yerry Mina, injured again at Everton…

yerry mina continue with your bad luck Everton from England. The Colombian defender suffered a new injury this Tuesday in a Premier League match.

(You may be interested in: James Rodríguez: the resounding devaluation of the Colombian ’10’)

Mina, after her return from the Colombia selectionwhere he could not play the game against Argentina due to suspension, he started this Tuesday in the game against Newcastle.

However, at minute 35 the defender suffered an injury and had to be replaced. This new annoyance adds to a chain of physical annoyances that the player has suffered in recent months.

SPORTS