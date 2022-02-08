Thursday, February 10, 2022
Yerry Mina, injured again at Everton…

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 8, 2022
in Sports
yerry mina

Yerry Mina, Everton defender.

Yerry Mina, Everton defender.

Bad luck for the defender of the Colombian National Team.

yerry mina continue with your bad luck Everton from England. The Colombian defender suffered a new injury this Tuesday in a Premier League match.

Mina, after her return from the Colombia selectionwhere he could not play the game against Argentina due to suspension, he started this Tuesday in the game against Newcastle.

However, at minute 35 the defender suffered an injury and had to be replaced. This new annoyance adds to a chain of physical annoyances that the player has suffered in recent months.

SPORTS

