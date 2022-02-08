Yerry Mina, injured again at Everton…

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Yerry Mina, Everton defender.
Yerry Mina, Everton defender.
Bad luck for the defender of the Colombian National Team.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
February 08, 2022, 03:49 PM
yerry mina continue with your bad luck Everton from England. The Colombian defender suffered a new injury this Tuesday in a Premier League match.
(You may be interested in: James Rodríguez: the resounding devaluation of the Colombian ’10’)
Mina, after her return from the Colombia selectionwhere he could not play the game against Argentina due to suspension, he started this Tuesday in the game against Newcastle.
However, at minute 35 the defender suffered an injury and had to be replaced. This new annoyance adds to a chain of physical annoyances that the player has suffered in recent months.
SPORTS
February 08, 2022, 03:49 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Yerry #Mina #injured #Everton
Leave a Reply