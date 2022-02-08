Festival of Frost kicks off its seasonal challenges and tests, available in the action RPG for a limited time.

Minecraft: Dungeons arrived in 2020 as a fantastic spin-off of the popular Minecraft, with a proposal that completely changed the third, bringing its particular aesthetic to the game genre. Action RPG and dungeon crawler, combining a great title where fun is what matters. Mojang’s game has not gone unnoticed by the public, managing to overcome 15 million players.

Festival of Frost will be available until February 22The studio has decided to celebrate by launching a new winter event: Festival of Frost. Players who participate will be met with new challenges, themed plants in the Tower, and familiar seasonal trials from last year’s Chills and Thrills event. But don’t sleep, Festival of Frost will be available from today, February 8 until next 22 of this same month.

In addition to the event, all adventurers who log in starting today will receive the Iceologer Cape, a free cape. The Mojang Spin-off was not the only one that had news today, Minecraft has released the DLC and the skin pack PUMA x Minecraft Sprint Dashavailable in the Minecraft Marketplace. Bedrock players will find three unique maps including City, Arctic, and a jungle map inspired by the sportswear brand.

Players will be able upgrade your equipmentachieving a higher speedin addition to novelties such as the PUMA virtual store, with more than 20 new skins. The veteran Mojang title has been carrying out numerous initiatives, some as interesting as the one that teaches the little ones about online security. As for Minecraft Dungeons, the studio seems enthusiastic about continuing to release new content with updates like Cloudy Climb, after having adopted a season system.

