Elche lightens its list of footballers three days to close the transfer period. at the exit of Darius Benedetto, to Boca Juniors, and from Josema Sanchez, to Real Valladolid, the Argentine goalkeeper will be added in the next few hours Axel Werner, whose destiny passes through Sarandí Arsenal on loan until the end of the season. They stay like this three free tokens.

Christian Bragnik wants to make room in his squad to make the final touches in the team of Francisco. With his departure there would already be three casualties waiting for new reinforcements. The transfer with option to buy Lucas Olaza It has not yet materialized (the Uruguayan international has been called up for Real Valladolid’s match against Sporting de Gijón) and this weekend he appears convulsive at the offices of the Martínez Valero entity.

The club was clear that one of the two substitute goalkeepers edgar badia I had to leave the template. The idea was to leave Kiko Casilla, but the footballer on loan from Leeds United has not been for the job. Yes, Axel Werner has accepted, who wants to continue with his progression and confirm the good manners that he has shown this season in Spain in the Copa del Rey matches against Almería and Real Madrid.