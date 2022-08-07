Yerry Mina and his bad luck with injuries: this would be his disability

The Colombian Jerry Mina, Everton defender, was substituted in the 70th minute of this Saturday’s game against Chelsea due to “an injury to his left ankle”, which could keep him out “for a while”, according to his coach, Frank Lampard.

Lampard added that Ben Godfrey, replaced at the start of the match, suffers “a small fracture” that will keep him out of competition for “two or three months”.

The diagnosis of Yerry Mina’s injury

“Mine is an ankle injury and could be out for a while,” confirmed the coach, in statements collected by the club’s official website.

Mina has suffered a lot with injuries. Last season she had to stop six times, four due to muscular problems and two due to knocks, for which she could barely play 13 games in the Premier League last season.

Now, coach Frank Lampard had all the confidence in him to play as a starter, but he will have to recover again to wait for another opportunity.

The one born in Guachené arrived at Everton in mid-2018, from Barcelona. He has played 92 games in all official competitions and scored seven goals.

Another injury that worries Everton

In the case of Godfrey, Lampard explained that “he has a small fracture”.

“I think it will be months instead of weeks. We think it could be two or three months, but don’t quote me too much about it. We will assess it and we will know more in the coming days,” he advanced.

