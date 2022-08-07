Hermosillo.- A 62-year-old man was killed along with his parents by hit menwho persecuted him until he was killed inside his house in San Luis Río Colorado (SLRC), Sonora.

According to information from the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office, the murder of the elderly couple and their son occurred inside a house located on Jamaica Avenue between San Miguel and San Felipe, in the Grullita neighborhood.

One of the victims was identified as Felizardo, who was killed when he tried to hide inside the house of his parents, aged 90 and 96, who were also killed.

After the crime, the state authorities implemented an operation in the area by activating the Red Code, with which they secured nine suspects, weapons, a car and tactical equipment.

Said information was confirmed through a statement published on Thursday, August 4 by the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sonora.

“The Attorney General of the State of Sonora, in coordination with the Sonora Delegation of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), carries out ballistic tests and other expert tests in order to investigate the possible participation or relationship with the triple homicide” , highlighted the state agency in its statement.

According to the statements of some witnesses to the events, this was not the first time that the building where the triple homicide occurred has become the target of an armed attack.