Pro-government forces in Yemen announced on Monday (10) that they had regained control of the oil province of Shabwa, after fighting against Houthi rebels that are part of the internal conflict that has lasted more than seven years in the Arab country.

The force of the so-called “Giants”, made up of soldiers from the former Yemeni Army and volunteers, which also has external support from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, announced in a statement on Twitter “the liberation of the district of Ain on the 10th. day of operations: thus, all districts of Shabwa province were fully liberated”.

Since 2015, a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia has supported, mainly with air force, the pro-government military facing the Houthis. The latter control most of the north of the country and, in 2014, they took over the capital Sanaa.

The “Giants” force was created in 2015 in the west coast region of Yemen and has at least 15,000 troops.

In recent weeks, fighting has increased in Shabwa and Al Bayda provinces, neighboring Marib (north), which has been at the focus of a bloody battle for nearly a year.

In February 2020, insurgents launched an offensive to wrest control of Marib from forces loyal to the Yemeni government, and in recent months, fighting has increased in intensity around this oil-rich region, the government’s last stronghold in the north of the country.

The conflict in Yemen began in 2014 and, according to the UN, has already caused the death of 377,000 people, direct or indirect victims of the war, which has resulted in one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

