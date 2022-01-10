American multimillionaire Robert Durst, convicted of murder, has died in a California prison at the age of 78, US media report. The businessman was sentenced to life imprisonment last year for the murder of his close friend Susan Berman in 2000, after he accidentally confessed his actions.











Partly thanks to an HBO documentary, he was able to be tackled. In it he muttered an answer to the question he asked himself, while still wearing a microphone. What had he done? “Killed them all, of course.” The last episode of The Jinx: The Life And Deaths Of Robert Durst, which echoed those words, was broadcast hours after Durst’s arrest. That was in 2015.

Durst, the son of a real estate magnate, is said to have made his first wife, Kathleen McCormack, disappear with Berman’s help. Fearing that Berman would tell the police what had happened to his wife, he also killed her. The disappearance of the then 29-year-old Kathleen (Kathie) was big news in the United States. The remains have never been found.

Wheelchair

Durst had, among other things, bladder cancer and had to go to court in a wheelchair. He also contracted corona. Prosecutors say Durst committed a third murder in 2001 when he went into hiding in Texas. He would have killed his neighbor when he recognized him and then chopped his body into pieces. Durst claimed it had been self-defense and was eventually acquitted in that case.

