Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels They called for massive demonstrations this Friday in the areas under their control to protest against the bombings launched by the United States and the United Kingdom. against several of its military positions in the Arab country.

The calls for protests were broadcast on the television network Al Masira, spokesperson for the insurgents, and through the loudspeakers of the mosques in the capital, Sanaa, and other provinces of Yemen, according to EFE.

In Sana'a, the demonstration is expected to draw tens of thousands of people in the afternoon at Sabeen Square, where Houthi military parades take place, while the cities of Al Hudeidah, Hajjah, Saada, Al Yauf, Amran, Dhamar and Al Dhalea, among others, will also be the scene of protests.

These demonstrations were called under the motto of “Battle of the Promised Conquest and Holy Jihad”, the name that the Houthis gave to their operations against merchant ships in the Red Sea, actions in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Loop.

The United States, the United Kingdom and eight other countries justified this Thursday that the military action launched against Houthi rebel targets in several provinces of Yemen demonstrates the joint commitment to freedom of navigation.

In a joint statement, the ten signatory countries (USA, United Kingdom, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, New Zealand and Korea) pointed out that their objective remains “reduce tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea.”

After the bombings against Yemen, the Houthis, backed by Iran, warned that they will continue to attack commercial ships in the Red Sea and declared an “open war” against the United States and the United Kingdom, while stating that they launched a barrage of missiles against their military ships in the Red Sea.

