The investigative department for the Chkalovsky district of Yekaterinburg began an investigation after reports that the mother took her child out for a walk without shoes in the bitter cold. This was reported to the Investigative Directorate for the Sverdlovsk Region on January 12.

It is noted that the incident occurred the day before. The department noted that the inspection was organized taking into account the fact that in this situation there are signs of a gross violation of the rights of a minor, whose health could be in significant danger.

“The ICR investigator will carry out a set of necessary measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident and giving the situation an objective legal assessment,” the Investigative Committee’s Telegram channel for the region said.

In addition, information will be established about whether the child was subjected to any unlawful influence before the incident. Based on the results of the inspection, investigators will make a procedural decision.

Also, the Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Sverdlovsk Region, Igor Morokov, said “Gazeta.Ru”that the Yekaterinburg police have identified the woman. He clarified that the incident is also in the field of view of the commission on juvenile affairs. According to him, the motives for such methods of raising a child are still unknown.

