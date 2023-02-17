Aden (Al Ittihad)

The Yemeni Prime Minister, Maeen Abdulmalik, confirmed that the efforts to renew the UN armistice have collided with the intransigence of the terrorist “Houthi” militia since last October, and that the failure to renew the armistice and the terrorist “Houthi” attacks on oil facilities and others have greatly complicated the situation, which poses risks for a return to escalation. again.

He warned that any illogical and realistic solutions may lead to further crisis, and that half-solutions cannot lead Yemen to any sustainable solutions for peace.

In televised statements, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of having the necessary guarantees so that the “Houthi” militias do not take advantage of the situation and return to violence, and that there is a real path to peace. International Navigation».

Abdul Malik added: “What we see is the Houthis constantly breaking many rules that are very dangerous, with regard to entering shipments of oil from financing sources and breaking the mechanisms used in money laundering and financing terrorism, and they practice many terrorist acts, and what is happening now is dangerous and threatens to break Many mechanisms, including the weapons inspection mechanism.

The Prime Minister refuted many of the fallacies reported by the terrorist “Houthi” militia about the issues of the humanitarian file, including the opening of roads and flights, stressing that the “Houthi” militia’s intransigence continues with regard to refusing to open roads and other files.

He said, “Even the file of salaries in which the Houthis are increasing dramatically, the government was proceeding with the issue of paying salaries in 2019 until it reached 60 percent of the state’s cadre. We paid the entire health sector throughout the republic, and this is information that everyone should know, and everyone knows it.” Yemeni people.”

He added, “The opening of Sana’a airport and the concessions that were made did not help open different destinations because of the issue of travel documents and security controls, because Yemen’s relationship with the rest of the countries is based on security protocols and the exchange of information, which cannot be done by a group accused of terrorism and militias practicing acts of terrorism.” It uses the humanitarian file to violate security protocols with other countries.

He continued, “Many countries cannot easily open their doors to Yemenis, and therefore what the Houthi militia practices is affected by everyone,” stressing the government’s keenness and concessions for the sake of citizens, but the humanitarian files are stuck due to the intransigence of the “Houthis.”

He noted the international efforts to thwart arms smuggling to the Houthis, and the need for joint international action to combat arms smuggling and to keep Yemen safe and stable.

The Yemeni Prime Minister said: “The war has complicated the humanitarian situation and brought most of the population in Yemen below the poverty line, and about 20 million people need aid, directly or indirectly. internal affairs and migration from the Horn of Africa to Yemen, and the situation has become difficult and in need of urgent support programs.

He pointed to the arrangements for convening the Humanitarian Pledges Conference on Yemen 2023 at the end of February, and that the foundations should be devised to help the Yemeni people, so that the beginning is with sustainable development, support for vital sectors and state institutions, and the creation of a glimmer of hope regarding the future of Yemen.

The Prime Minister spoke about the efforts of the Presidential Leadership Council and the government in facing challenges and achieving stability in various fields, especially economic, financial and humanitarian, and urged to look wisely at the future and work to avoid conflicts completely.