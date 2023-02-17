Silvegozo (Agencies)

Syrian refugee Abbas Al-Bakour is waiting for his turn to cross the Silvigozu/Bab Al-Hawa border gate to return to his home in Idlib Governorate, after surviving the earthquake that devastated southern Turkey.

After fleeing the war, many Syrian families, some of whom had lived in Turkey for years, suffered a new catastrophe as a result of the February 6 earthquake. Until the night of February 6, the Bakour family resided in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaraş, close to the epicenter. And the 48-year-old man, accompanied by his children and carrying a pile of luggage, says yesterday: “In one minute, everything collapsed,” and the house turned into ruins.

Besides Abbas al-Bakour, hundreds of men, women and children also line up to cross the border to return to their country.

Hundreds of meters away from them is the Syrian region of Idlib. This week, Turkey allowed Syrians enjoying “temporary protection” status in one of the 11 Turkish provinces affected by the earthquake to leave the country for a maximum period of six months, and numbers of them flocked towards the border. Turkey’s earthquake-affected provinces alone host 1.74 million refugees, according to figures released by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Many Syrians accompany their families with loads of luggage, waiting for customs officers to let them through.

The official at the Syrian Bab al-Hawa border point, Mazen Alloush, says that the bodies of 1,528 Syrians have been returned to the country for burial.

“I lost four brothers in the earthquake, and I will go back to Syria for three or four months, I think,” explains Muhammed Bakush, 23, from the large Turkish city of Antakya, 50 minutes away. The young man, who lived more than two years in Turkey, added, “The situation must improve,” and the return to Syria “depends on that.” Not far from him, Fatim Sahab (60 years old) sits on a pile of luggage, waiting for the crowd to advance. She is also trying to come back.

Khaled Shayeb explains that his bandaged arm was broken in the earthquake, and that he was “returning to Idlib for a few months.”

“I arrived in Turkey ten years ago and everything was fine. Then the earthquake happened and everything went away.”

The Syrian man says he is grateful to the Turkish authorities for the help he received after the disaster, which included food, clothing and shelter.