Ahmed Murad (Aden, Cairo)

The Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen affirmed its commitment to moving forward on the peace path to end the war in the country, indicating that it reserves all options to confront the stubbornness of the Houthi group, and reiterated that the success of the peace path depends on the existence of a political process that discusses the central issues of the conflict.

A member of the Presidential Leadership Council, Aidaroos Al-Zubaidi, confirmed, during his meeting yesterday with the US Ambassador to Yemen, Stephen Fagin, that the Council is ready to move forward on the peace path to end the war in the country.

Al-Zubaidi indicated that the Leadership Council will continue its positive interaction with the various efforts made regionally and internationally to bring peace, while the Council maintains all options to confront the stubbornness of the Houthi group.

Al-Zubaidi reiterated his assertion that the Houthi group does not believe in peace, has no intention of engaging in a real political process, and is betting on buying time to continue its war aimed at achieving its foreign agenda.

Al-Zubaidi also reaffirmed that the success of the peace process in Yemen depends on the existence of a political process that discusses the central conflict issues in the country.

Al-Zubaidi stressed the importance of strengthening the support and support of the regional and international communities for the Presidential Command Council and its efforts aimed at reviving the economy and addressing living conditions in the liberated areas.

The Houthi group continues its aggressive practices against the Yemenis by launching many attacks on populated areas and displaced persons camps, in a blatant challenge to UN and international efforts aimed at reviving the chances for peace in Yemen.

The Yemeni political analyst, Aida Bin Laasm, considered that the repeated Houthi targeting of civilians and displaced people confirms beyond a doubt that the coup group does not desire peace, is not interested in achieving stability, and only seeks to achieve its interests in consolidating its authority through a policy of imposing a fait accompli.

Bin Laasm told Al-Ittihad that the ongoing Houthi attacks endanger the lives of millions of civilians and displaced people, and exacerbate humanitarian crises, which forces the international community and the United Nations to take firm and decisive stances against Houthi violations, especially since international laws and norms criminalize these practices.

The Yemeni political analyst warned of the danger of Houthi practices that undermine efforts to calm the situation, and destroy any opportunity for peace that looms on the horizon. Therefore, the Houthi leaders must be held accountable for these crimes through international action mechanisms, pointing out that the international community organizations’ disregard for holding the Houthis accountable is pushing them. To repeat these crimes.

In turn, Yemeni political analyst Saleh Abu Awadhel explained that targeting residential areas and camps for displaced people with missiles, artillery, and drones is not unusual for the Houthi group, which practices violence like Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Human rights reports have previously documented about 2,263 targeting and bombing operations with missiles, artillery, and drones launched by the Houthi group on Ma’rib Governorate during the period from October 2014 to February 2022, which led to the killing of 788 civilians and the injury of 1,528 others.

Abu Awadhal told Al-Ittihad that in no way can we view the Houthis as a group that can establish an authority or a state, but rather it is a sectarian group that does not seek peace or stability, and does not pay any attention to international laws and agreements, and thus continues to Its intransigence and aggressive practices, as long as there is no deterrent.