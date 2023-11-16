Washington (Union, agencies)

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a summit that relaunched dialogue between the two countries.

Biden announced that his discussions with his Chinese counterpart during the summit they held in San Francisco were “one of the most constructive and fruitful discussions” between them. Biden added in a press conference yesterday evening, following the summit, which was the first direct meeting between them since the meeting they held a year ago in the Indonesian city of Bali, that “our frank discussions led to some important progress, including agreement on three main axes, the first of which relates to cooperation between the two countries.” In the field of combating drugs after years of cessation, the second concerns the resumption of direct military communications between the two sides, and the third concerns artificial intelligence.

Biden reiterated his assertion that “his country will continue to compete strongly with China, but they will manage this competition responsibly so that the matter does not turn into a conflict or an accidental conflict.”

Biden noted that he and Xi exchanged views on a range of regional and global issues, including Russia and the conflict in Gaza.

Biden reiterated Washington’s objection to “Beijing’s non-market economic practices that harm American companies and workers,” pledging to continue addressing them.

He welcomed the positive steps taken at this summit, saying, “In the coming months, we will continue to maintain and pursue high-level diplomacy in both directions to keep the lines of communication open, including between me and President Xi.”

In turn, the Chinese President said that the door to US-Chinese relations cannot be closed, stressing that China does not intend to challenge the United States, or seek hegemony, while Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described the summit that Xi held with his American counterpart as a “milestone” in the history of China. Sino-American relations.

This summit between Biden and his Chinese counterpart, which lasted 4 hours, according to CNBC, comes on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Summit, which is being held in the city of San Francisco, California, located on the Pacific coast.

This is the Chinese President’s first visit to the United States in 6 years and comes after a visit by his country’s Foreign Minister to Washington last month, during which he met with his American counterpart, President Biden, and senior American officials, including the National Security Advisor.