A human rights seminar called on the international community to prosecute and hold the leaders of the Houthi group accountable and bring them to justice for their violations committed against the Yemeni people since 2014.

The symposium, which was held on the sidelines of the 53rd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, and the details of which were published by the Yemeni News Agency, Saba, stressed the importance of working legally and judicially to document the crimes, incidents and violations committed by the Houthi group against the Yemeni people, stressing the need to put pressure on the Houthis. And the speedy release of members of religious minorities, and stop persecuting them.

The symposium reviewed Houthi violations against childhood, targeting the education system, torture and repression as a tool to intimidate society, Houthi targeting of religious minorities (Baha’is as a model), and targeting journalists and media professionals.

Speakers at the symposium addressed the dangers of the Houthi group targeting young people, including the militarization of the educational process, sectarianization of curricula, closed summer centers, and tampering with academic content.

And the goals through which the Houthi group seeks to obliterate the national identity, displace minds and mobilize, and throw children into the death holocausts achieved, referring to the violations committed by the Houthi group against the abductees, detainees and forcibly disappeared persons.

The speakers also drew attention to the reality of minorities in Yemen and the abuse of the “Baha’i community” by the Houthis, the nature of violations against minorities and the motives behind these crimes, the reality of Houthi repression against a segment of civilians, the reality of journalists and media professionals within the Houthis’ control, and what They were abused and abused.

In a related context, the “Human Association for Rights and Freedoms” team reviewed, with Antara Singh, an official at the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the conditions of childhood in Yemen in light of the Houthi group committing more violations against children, and its lack of commitment to the agreements it signed with the United Nations represented by the Organization “UNICEF” on protecting children during armed conflict, and not recruiting them.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the 53rd session of the Human Rights Council, the human rights team stated that civil society organizations monitored and documented about 238 children who were recruited after the agreements signed by the Houthi group with the United Nations, according to what was reported by the Yemeni news agency, Saba.

The Yemeni human rights team also touched on “the Houthi group changing the textbook in the areas under its control, which poses a grave danger to children, and a source of violence against them, as students’ heads are filled with the group’s ideology and ideology, pushing them to the battlefields and building abnormal personalities prone to violence and terrorism.” They pointed to what the Houthi group is doing of planting mines and booby-trapped devices in the form of toys that are difficult to recognize, and in the forms of camouflaged stones and formations, so that most of the victims are children.

The human rights team also briefed Nadine Sahouri, responsible for the Yemen file in the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, about the widespread arrests of human rights defenders and civilians, and the violations and torture they are subjected to in Houthi prisons, which caused permanent disabilities for some of them.

The human rights team discussed the recent crime of ethnic cleansing by the Houthi group in Harf Sufyan in Amran Governorate, calling for an international fact-finding committee and a forensic committee to examine the 17 bodies and determine the time of the extrajudicial execution by the Houthis.

The team also reviewed the issue of the siege imposed on the city of Taiz, and the Houthis’ closure of a large number of human rights organizations in Sana’a, allowing only organizations that identify with the group’s project, touching on the restrictions imposed by the Houthis against women activists and human rights defenders, such as the ban on travel and movement.