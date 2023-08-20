And the US State Department stated in a tweet on the “X” platform, previously Twitter, that “Lenderking congratulated the UN Resident Coordinator in Yemen, David Gresley, on his leadership of the process of unloading oil from the Safer tanker.”

Linderkeg said:

The United Nations “urgently needs” 22 million dollars to remove the “Safer” oil tank in western Yemen, and to dock the replacement ship.

The work is not over yet

Lenderking did not elaborate.

It is noteworthy that the United Nations announced on August 11, “the successful completion of the transfer of oil from the Safer reservoir, which prevented the immediate threat of a huge leak.”

On July 25, the United Nations announced the start of transferring crude oil from the Safer reservoir to the Nautica ship, which was later renamed the Yemen Ship.

The Nautica had earlier sailed from Djibouti, heading to the Yemeni Red Sea coast, to transport the oil load from the dilapidated Safer tanker.