Through Amazon an offer is available for one AMD Ryzen 7 5700X. The reported discount is 9% of the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The median price is €202, while the current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
There AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPUs offers 8 cores and 16 Threds. The minimum frequency is 3.4 GHz while the boost frequency is 4.6 GHz. It has a 36 MB secondary cache.
#AMD #Ryzen #5700X #CPU #discounted #historic #minimum #price #Amazon #offer
Leave a Reply