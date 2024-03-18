Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The Yemeni government confirmed that by stopping the road map announced by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General, as a result of the Houthi escalation in the Red Sea and the threat to international navigation, the horizon for a political solution has declined, noting the necessity of taking action to publicize the environmental disaster resulting from the sinking of the ship “Rubimar”, which sank as a result of the targeting. Al-Houthi in the Red Sea, and the danger of repeating such incidents.

This came while Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Prime Minister of Yemen, chaired yesterday, via video conference, the regular meeting of Yemeni ambassadors represented in Arab and foreign countries.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs provided a set of directives to ambassadors and diplomatic missions, in order to correct the false narratives about what is happening in Yemen, reflect the true picture, and strengthen Yemen’s foreign relations, directing all embassies to focus more on organized and deliberate work to direct the greatest possible amount of support. For Yemen and achieving tangible results, this will be one of the basis for evaluating the performance of embassies.

Bin Mubarak touched on the political situation and the peace process, after the cessation of the road map announced by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General, which the government welcomed, due to the Houthi escalation in the Red Sea and the threat to international navigation, pointing out that with the cessation of the road map, the horizon of a political solution declined.

He referred to the economic war and starvation policy practiced by the terrorist Houthi group against the Yemeni people, and the government’s vision for dealing with them and finding solutions and treatments to overcome these challenges, including the catastrophic humanitarian situation with the low level of humanitarian aid provided to Yemen.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs briefed the ambassadors on the current economic situation, the government’s direction and determination to correct financial and administrative imbalances, and its approach to enhancing transparency and accountability, combating corruption, activating the work of state institutions, and restoring confidence between the government and the citizen, pointing to the role assigned to diplomatic missions to support the government’s efforts, and the importance of familiarity. It details the challenges facing the country in an accurate and realistic manner.

He also pointed to the role of Yemeni diplomatic missions in moving to publicize the environmental disaster resulting from the sinking of the ship “Rubimar,” and the danger of repeating such incidents, especially with the continuing confrontations in the Red Sea. He pointed out the government’s intention, in coordination with the countries concerned, to form an emergency unit to deal with any targeting incident that may occur. It leads to harm to the marine environment, and it is necessary for embassies to move in this direction as well.

In turn, Yemen's ambassadors to Arab and foreign countries expressed their full support for all the measures taken by the Prime Minister and his efforts to change the current scene, and the importance of everyone rising to the challenge, stressing that they will take into account the directives of the Prime Minister to focus on development diplomacy and move in a sustainable manner. More effective in the coming period.