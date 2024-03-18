Gaza (Union)

The Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program, Cindy McCain, described the hunger from which Gazans are starving as “deadly,” stressing that “the speed with which the man-made hunger and malnutrition crisis has spread in Gaza is terrifying.” She warned that there was only a very small window to prevent a complete famine, and to prevent this would require immediate and complete access to northern Gaza. “If we wait until the famine is declared, it will be too late, and thousands more will die.”

A UN report on food security in the Gaza Strip, issued yesterday, stated that famine is imminent in the northern part of the Strip and is expected to occur between now and May in the two northern governorates, which are home to about 300,000 people.

The report also stated that the entire population of Gaza faces crisis levels of food insecurity or worse, and that half of the population, 1.1 million people in Gaza, have completely exhausted their food supplies and adaptive capacities and are suffering from catastrophic hunger (IPC Phase 5). » And starving.

This is the largest number of people ever facing catastrophic hunger recorded by the Food Security Classification System, and double the number in the fifth stage of the classification issued just three months ago.

In this context, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), said yesterday that hunger in the Gaza Strip is “man-made.”

He added during a press conference in Cairo with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, “We are in a race against time to put an end to the worsening hunger and stop the looming famine in the Gaza Strip.” He pointed out that the crisis can be resolved and the course of matters can be changed through strong political will, noting that Gaza can be flooded with food through the crossings.

Lazzarini also said: More than 150 UNRWA facilities were bombed or completely or partially destroyed in the war.

The UN official said that his request to enter the border city of Rafah in Gaza was rejected. “I intended to go to Rafah today, but I was informed an hour ago that my entry into Rafah was refused.”