Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo, Aden)

The terrorist Houthi militia continues to plant landmines in the governorates and areas they control, and has turned Yemen into the largest minefield in the world, causing thousands of casualties among the dead and disabled, especially children, women and the elderly, especially since they are planted without maps in mountains, valleys and plains. and residential neighborhoods, which makes removing them very difficult, according to Fahmy al-Zubairi, director of the Human Rights Office in the Sana’a capital Sana’a.

Al-Zubairi explained that the Houthi militia’s continued planting of mines and explosive devices in various regions causes the death and injury of thousands of civilians and innocent people, and poses a real threat to their lives.

Al-Zubairi told Al-Ittihad that mine injuries result in killing, amputation of limbs and permanent disabilities, and are considered war crimes against humanity, which necessitates the international community and human rights organizations to punish Al-Houthi for this flagrant violation of all international laws and covenants.

Al-Zubairi considered that classifying the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization, criminalizing its activities, monitoring its funding channels, and imposing sanctions against its leadership is the solution to ensure the protection of civilians, calling for activating legal and judicial prosecution internationally and locally for this group, which are crimes that do not fall under the statute of limitations.

For his part, Yemeni political analyst and journalist Mahmoud Al-Taher told Al-Ittihad that landmines in Yemen have become one of the most prominent weapons of the “Houthis” that target innocent people in the mountains, valleys, plains and residential neighborhoods. Planted mines, which cause thousands of casualties among the dead and disabled.

He called for the terrorist “Houthi” militia to be punished for these crimes against humanity, to pay the price for their practices, especially since they have also become a threat to the world by planting mines in the international shipping lane.

The project of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center “Masam” to clear Yemeni lands of mines during the second week of January was able to remove 1,207 mines laid by the Houthi militia in various regions of Yemen, including 14 anti-personnel mines, 115 anti-tank mines, and 1,077 unexploded ordnance. And one explosive device.

The “Masam” team cleared 69 anti-tank mines and 254 unexploded ordnance in Aden governorate, and two unexploded ordnances in Qa’tabah district in Al-Dhalea governorate. In the Al Khawkhah district of Al Hudaydah Governorate, the team cleared 21 anti-tank mines and 55 unexploded ordnance.

In Shabwa, the Masam team was able to remove one anti-tank mine and one explosive device in the Raghwan district, and 10 anti-personnel mines, one anti-tank mine and one unexploded ordnance in the Asilan district.

In Taiz governorate, the team was able to clear 6 anti-tank mines and 153 unexploded ordnance in the Al-Mokha district, 4 anti-personnel mines, 17 anti-tank mines and 612 unexploded ordnance in the Dhubab district, bringing the number of mines cleared since the beginning of January to 2,489, while the number of mines reached 2,489. The mines that have been cleared since the beginning of the “Masam” project, 382 thousand and 094 mines were laid randomly by the “Houthi” militias throughout Yemen to harvest more innocent victims among children, women and the elderly.