The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, said that reports confirm that the Houthi militia distributed a quantity of expired medicines to hospitals after manipulating the expiry date, which caused the death of more than 18 children with leukemia.

He added, through his account on Twitter, that “the Houthi militia bears full responsibility for the tragic death of more than 18 children with leukemia, after distributing a dose of expired chemical drug, which was accumulated for long periods in the militia’s warehouses, and injecting the victims with the contaminated dose in a hospital in the capital.” hijacked Sanaa.

He pointed out that reports confirm that the armed militias “distributed a dose of expired medicines, which they had obtained as free assistance from the World Health Organization and other donors, and sold part of them, and stored other quantities for long periods, before they manipulated the expiry date and distributed them to hospitals.” “.

Al-Eryani called on the international community and the World Health Organization to open an urgent investigation into the incident and to hold those involved accountable.

According to an official medical source in Sanaa, who refused to reveal his identity for fear of prosecution, the number of deaths may be higher than what the authorities announced, given the presence of “50 children in the same unit.”

The war in Yemen has caused the deaths of more than 377,000 people directly or indirectly, according to a United Nations report at the end of last year, either for reasons directly related to the war or as a result of its indirect repercussions, such as hunger, disease and lack of drinking water.

The conflict has led to the collapse of the health sector in the poorest countries of the Arabian Peninsula.