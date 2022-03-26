Lewis Hamilton eliminated already in Q1. It might seem like an early April fool, and yet it’s the harsh reality. The seven-time world champion appeared unrecognizable at the wheel of the Mercedes W13 and was unable to surpass the first cut in qualifying in a sensational way.

Lewis struggled right from the start with the medium tires and was unable to improve later with the soft compounds. What is striking is not only the time of 1’30”343, but the difference of 6 tenths paid by teammate George Russell.

Tomorrow, Hamilton will therefore have to start from box number 16 on the grid. An unexpected result that the Englishman himself was unable to explain when he came to the microphones of the press.

“I did not feel comfortable with the car today during qualifying, while in free practice it went quite well” explained a Hamilton initially shaken by the violent accident that saw Mick Schumacher as protagonist and which forced the race direction to stop with the flag Q2 is red.

“Suddenly it became difficult to drive. Much more difficult than it had ever been before ”she then continued her English.

Scrolling through the ranking it is certainly striking how from the sixteenth to the nineteenth position there are only Mercedes-powered single-seaters (Tsunoda is in the end without time due to a technical problem that prevented him from obtaining a timed lap ed).

Has what was Brackley’s team ace up his sleeve until last year has now become the weak point of the W13? Hamilton is not sure and has also focused attention on a resistance to the advancement of his car.

“It’s hard to tell if we lack power. The engine has done quite well in the previous sessions. Certainly the others have caught us up, but I don’t know how much our problems depend on resistance to advancement and how much on power ”.

Before taking his leave of the press and heading to the Mercedes motorhome to analyze what happened with his engineers, Hamilton wanted to underline how the current situation does not disturb him at all: “I have lived through the worst moments”.