Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 10:10



After a few days of respite, the rain threatens to return -and with force- to the Region of Murcia. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) issued a warning of adverse yellow-level meteorological phenomena on Tuesday due to rain and storm in the Vega del Segura and Altiplano regions.

The alert is active from 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday until 8:00 p.m. on the same day. The probability of showers will oscillate throughout the day between 40 and 70% and it is expected that they can fall 15 mm in one hour in the areas where the yellow warning is active.